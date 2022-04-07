Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Receives C$9.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on K. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 24,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.16, for a total transaction of C$175,785.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,725,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,513,054.92. Insiders have sold a total of 53,003 shares of company stock valued at $372,110 over the last three months.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded up C$0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting C$7.49. 3,955,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,403,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.27.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion. Analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

