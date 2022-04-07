KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,896 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 306.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516,305 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,210,000 after buying an additional 5,787,985 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 3,317,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,734,000 after buying an additional 1,671,700 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in KeyCorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,761,000 after buying an additional 1,272,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,347,000 after buying an additional 1,255,892 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.35.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.79. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.66%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

