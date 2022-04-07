KeyCorp Increases Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $119.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.34% from the company’s current price.

DUK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Shares of DUK opened at $115.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $115.26.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

