KeyCorp Increases Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $198.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $163.00 to $198.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.37% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

ALB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.81.

Albemarle stock opened at $211.47 on Tuesday. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $143.26 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1,102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after buying an additional 63,093 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $1,727,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

