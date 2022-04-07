KeyCorp Comments on Albemarle Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) – KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Albemarle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock.

ALB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.81.

Shares of ALB opened at $211.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $143.26 and a 1-year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 147.66%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

