Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Insider Jennifer Lachey Sells 7,950 Shares

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Lachey sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $477,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Lachey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $141,457.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $137,959.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $142,437.50.

Shares of KROS stock opened at $66.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.27. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $71.74.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.62. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 101.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 45,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 137.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 240,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 139,537 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $4,985,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 311.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 37,581 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KROS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

