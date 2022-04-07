Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Price Target Cut to €803.00

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from €813.00 ($893.41) to €803.00 ($882.42) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PPRUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($820.88) target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kering from €810.00 ($890.11) to €785.00 ($862.64) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.50.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering stock opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.13 and a 200-day moving average of $73.88. Kering has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.