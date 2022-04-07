KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Down 6.6%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.34. Approximately 420,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 35,547,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

BEKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.10 to $26.30 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC raised KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.86.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.47. KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in KE during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in KE by 261.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in KE by 342.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

