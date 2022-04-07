Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Shares of KYN opened at $9.32 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $9.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33.
In related news, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 54,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $457,718.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
