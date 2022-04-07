Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of KYN opened at $9.32 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $9.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

In related news, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 54,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $457,718.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 333.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 339,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 261,171 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.