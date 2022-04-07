Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Announces Dividend of $0.20

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $9.59.

In other news, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 54,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $457,718.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 333.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 339,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 261,171 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

