Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN) Insider Sells A$12,686,160.29 in Stock

Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mike) Veverka sold 688,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$18.43 ($13.85), for a total transaction of A$12,686,160.29 ($9,538,466.38).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.
Jumbo Interactive Company Profile (Get Rating)
