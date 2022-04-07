JPMorgan Elect (Managed Growth Pool) (LON:JPE) Trading Down 1%

JPMorgan Elect (Managed Growth Pool) (LON:JPE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,010.30 ($13.25) and last traded at GBX 1,025 ($13.44). 4,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 6,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,035 ($13.57).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,002.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,049.81. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 27.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Elect (Managed Growth Pool)’s previous dividend of $3.75. JPMorgan Elect (Managed Growth Pool)’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

JPMorgan Elect plc Â­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

