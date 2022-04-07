JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $69.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a focus list rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.67.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $57.95 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.67.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 11,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $632,854.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $49,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,880 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $6,119,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,267,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $5,443,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,865,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,331,000 after purchasing an additional 399,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,701,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

