JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given a $200.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.67.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $131.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $386.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.94 and its 200-day moving average is $155.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,092,843,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,319 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

