JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $192.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $192.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IRTC. initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised iRhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.07.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $152.98 on Monday. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $169.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.18 and a 200-day moving average of $108.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.48.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.03% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $556,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $904,146.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.