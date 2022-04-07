JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €70.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) received a €70.00 ($76.92) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.20% from the stock’s current price.

BN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($49.45) price target on Danone in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($53.85) target price on Danone in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($59.34) target price on Danone in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on Danone in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on Danone in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €57.63 ($63.32).

Shares of BN stock opened at €50.65 ($55.66) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €53.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of €55.24. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($67.99) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($79.26).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

