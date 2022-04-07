JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€60.00” Price Target for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE)

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) received a €60.00 ($65.93) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLE. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($66.99) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.44 ($66.42).

ETR HLE traded down €0.40 ($0.44) on Thursday, reaching €57.75 ($63.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a PE ratio of 16.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €59.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €60.53. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €44.24 ($48.62) and a 52 week high of €68.72 ($75.52). The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.49.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

