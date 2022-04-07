JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€60.00” Price Target for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLEGet Rating) received a €60.00 ($65.93) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLE. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($66.99) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.44 ($66.42).

ETR HLE traded down €0.40 ($0.44) on Thursday, reaching €57.75 ($63.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a PE ratio of 16.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €59.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €60.53. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €44.24 ($48.62) and a 52 week high of €68.72 ($75.52). The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.49.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE)

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.