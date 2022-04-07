JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA) Stock Price Down 1.1%

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.67 and last traded at $44.67. 12 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.15.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.43.

Get JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.20% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.