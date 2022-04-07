Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 15,077 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,077 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $4,121,147.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $280.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.33 and a 1-year high of $350.21.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 11.38%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Morningstar by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,750,000 after purchasing an additional 688,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,104,000 after acquiring an additional 97,873 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,670,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Morningstar by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares during the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.