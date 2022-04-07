Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Barclays

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JCI. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $65.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.75 and its 200-day moving average is $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

In other news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.