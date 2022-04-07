John Nosenzo Sells 65,963 Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) insider John Nosenzo sold 65,963 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $733,508.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Nosenzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, John Nosenzo sold 534 shares of Bioventus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $6,402.66.

Shares of BVS opened at $13.82 on Thursday. Bioventus Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.38 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Bioventus had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 21.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BVS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bioventus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bioventus by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,815,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,301,000 after buying an additional 1,081,692 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Bioventus in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,911,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bioventus by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,275,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 123,283 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Bioventus by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Bioventus by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 536,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 165,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

