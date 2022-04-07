John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Shares Down 1%

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.06 and last traded at $23.06. Approximately 5 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.29.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Rating) by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

