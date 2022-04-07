JOE (JOE) Price Reaches $1.37 on Major Exchanges

JOE (JOE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, JOE has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00003137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a market capitalization of $289.91 million and $25.06 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00047145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.89 or 0.07416861 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,632.21 or 0.99822789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00051391 BTC.

About JOE

JOE's total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 211,459,673 coins.

JOE Coin Trading



