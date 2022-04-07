Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 77.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on JOBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:JOBY opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. Joby Aviation has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $14.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Sell-side analysts expect that Joby Aviation will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

