JMP Securities Lowers Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target to $56.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 64.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LAZ. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

LAZ opened at $34.14 on Thursday. Lazard has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lazard will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 28.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,322,000 after buying an additional 368,169 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 7.0% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 178,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $2,328,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lazard by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 152,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lazard by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 84,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

