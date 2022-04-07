Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Trading Down 1.5%

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.97 and last traded at $20.97. 110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35.
Jiangsu Expressway Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JEXYY)
