Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Trading Down 1.5%

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.97 and last traded at $20.97. 110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JEXYY)

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.

