JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.98% from the company’s current price.

JELD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Shares of JELD opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.36.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,807,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $403,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,561,024 shares of company stock worth $35,112,349 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth $198,638,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 387.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,937,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,253,000 after purchasing an additional 848,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.