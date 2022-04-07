Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $200.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMED. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.56.

Shares of Amedisys stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.28. 4,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $122.12 and a 1-year high of $292.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

