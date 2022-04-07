Jefferies Financial Group Lowers PageGroup (OTC:MPGPY) to Hold

PageGroup (OTC:MPGPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of PageGroup stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. PageGroup has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80.
PageGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)
