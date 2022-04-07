Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Repsol, S.A.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Repsol in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Repsol from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Repsol from €14.20 ($15.60) to €15.90 ($17.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Repsol from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repsol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.52.

Repsol stock opened at $13.42 on Thursday. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

