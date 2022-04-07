Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brunswick in a report released on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Glaessgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

BC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

BC opened at $73.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $72.71 and a 12-month high of $117.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 176,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Brunswick by 44.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,053,000 after buying an additional 51,499 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 26.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Brunswick by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.29%.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

