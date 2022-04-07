JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.69

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.69 and last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 229133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on JBS in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

