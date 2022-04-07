Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 189,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,663 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $9,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at $95,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.38.

