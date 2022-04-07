Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,449 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,858 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.13.

Shares of FRC opened at $156.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.28 and a 200 day moving average of $192.08. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 11.47%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

