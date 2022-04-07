Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,545 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.11% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

VNLA stock opened at $49.04 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $50.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.60.

