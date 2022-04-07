Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 139,572 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,132 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 139,572 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIO. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.20) to GBX 5,100 ($66.89) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,348.63.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $80.57 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $4.785 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

