Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 99,537 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.95.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $56.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.66. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

