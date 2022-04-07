Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 65,911 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) by 739.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,911 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.06% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 248.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 23,069 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDEC stock opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.98. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $31.88.

