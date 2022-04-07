Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 19,974 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 133.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,974 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of BKI opened at $67.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average of $70.11. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $84.27.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

About Black Knight (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.