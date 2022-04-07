Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 966 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.32% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCOM. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $45.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.78. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $57.33.

