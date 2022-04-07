Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,229 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 7,704 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTSH stock opened at $86.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

