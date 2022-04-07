Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,820 Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 297,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Luna Innovations were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUNA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 13.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 19.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 683,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 109,607 shares during the period. 51.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LUNA stock opened at $7.19 on Thursday. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $232.24 million, a P/E ratio of 179.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.14 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Luna Innovations (Get Rating)

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.