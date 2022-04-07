Jacobsen Capital Management Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jacobsen Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.0% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 13.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 16.8% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $219.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.23 and its 200 day moving average is $216.33. The stock has a market cap of $419.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Several brokerages have commented on V. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.33.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

