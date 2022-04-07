Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $8,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 33.0% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 74.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 231,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,653,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.56.

J stock opened at $141.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $149.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

