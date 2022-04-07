Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,792 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TowneBank by 45.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 35,576 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in TowneBank by 58.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 53,893 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the third quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Get TowneBank alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TOWN opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.99. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $34.79.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $160.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

About TowneBank (Get Rating)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.