Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 787 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in GATX by 30.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 552,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,525,000 after buying an additional 128,005 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in GATX by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,949,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,640,000 after buying an additional 89,068 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GATX by 500.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 103,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after buying an additional 86,478 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GATX by 488.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 68,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in GATX during the third quarter worth about $4,680,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $117.37 on Thursday. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $84.50 and a 1 year high of $127.58. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.21 and its 200 day moving average is $103.94.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.51. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. GATX’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

GATX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GATX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GATX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 21,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $2,641,929.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,228,260.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,646 shares of company stock worth $15,682,426. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

