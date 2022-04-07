Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,788 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 863.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057,976 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,032,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,579,000 after buying an additional 1,435,414 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,656,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 913.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 714,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after buying an additional 644,066 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 788,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,177,000 after buying an additional 566,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of SITC opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.60. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.12%.

In related news, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on SITC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

SITE Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.