Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 415 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,873 shares of company stock worth $19,888,534 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KR stock opened at $58.73 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.16.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

