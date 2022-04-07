Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,385 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $84,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

CENT stock opened at $44.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.58. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $61.25.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

