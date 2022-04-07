Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,332 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Triton International were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 605,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,490,000 after purchasing an additional 264,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Triton International in the 4th quarter worth about $6,691,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Triton International by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 69,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triton International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TRTN opened at $63.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.99. Triton International Limited has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.15. Triton International had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

